Suspect in Ocean View mass murder arrested

Cape Town - Police have arrested a suspect in a gang-related Ocean View shooting, in which six people were shot and killed. Five of the victims, between the ages of 20 and 50 years, were killed inside premises in Neptune Lane, while a sixth person died on arrival in hospital.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said the investigating officer went the “extra mile”, pursuing all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. “A male, aged 20, has been arrested and detained following a shooting incident where six victims were declared deceased as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the residence. “Once charged, the suspect will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder,” he said.

Police said that reports from the scene showed that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house at around 10.50am, after which suspects went inside and opened fire at the individuals inside. Ward councillor Simon Leill-Cock alleged that the victims were “gangsters from Hanover Park” who were hiding out in the residence. Meanwhile, an unidentified burnt woman’s body was discovered in the bushes in Payne Street, Ocean View on Saturday.

Swartbooi said that the body was found by residents who initially thought it was an ordinary object. “Further inspection indicated that it was the body of an unknown person. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Ocean View police registered an inquest for further investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incidents can call anonymously on Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.