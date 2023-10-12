Suspect nabbed for drunk driving after high-speed car chase in Bellville

Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on charges, including drunken driving and possession of an unlicensed firearm, following a high-speed chase in which the vehicle only came to a halt after it hit a wall and another car. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana yesterday (Thursday) said members attached to Bellville SAPS were busy with crime prevention patrols in Vrede Street when they noticed a suspicious white vehicle standing in the street and saw a woman get out of the vehicle and run.

“The members tried stopping the vehicle but the driver sped off. “A high-speed chase ensued during which the vehicle came to a halt after it hit a wall, as well as another stationary vehicle, in Chrismar Street. “The suspect was arrested on charges of drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving and for the possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Manyana said, adding the suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court once charged.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, members of the Anti-Gang Unit followed up on information regarding a wanted suspect sought over gang-related crimes in the Strand area. “The members searched an informal structure on a premises in Brumelia Street, Strand, where a revolver and various calibre ammunition were found.