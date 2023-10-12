Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Suspect nabbed for drunk driving after high-speed car chase in Bellville

Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on several charges, including drunken driving, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on several charges, including drunken driving, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Published 1h ago

Share

Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect on charges, including drunken driving and possession of an unlicensed firearm, following a high-speed chase in which the vehicle only came to a halt after it hit a wall and another car.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana yesterday (Thursday) said members attached to Bellville SAPS were busy with crime prevention patrols in Vrede Street when they noticed a suspicious white vehicle standing in the street and saw a woman get out of the vehicle and run.

“The members tried stopping the vehicle but the driver sped off.

“A high-speed chase ensued during which the vehicle came to a halt after it hit a wall, as well as another stationary vehicle, in Chrismar Street.

“The suspect was arrested on charges of drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving and for the possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Manyana said, adding the suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court once charged.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, members of the Anti-Gang Unit followed up on information regarding a wanted suspect sought over gang-related crimes in the Strand area.

“The members searched an informal structure on a premises in Brumelia Street, Strand, where a revolver and various calibre ammunition were found.

Arms and ammunition found at a location in Strand.

“A 42-year-old male found at the residence was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect will appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court once charged,” Manyana said.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

SAPSWestern CapeCape TownCrime and courts