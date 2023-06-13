Suspect nabbed for possession of stolen tombstones and a cross

Cape Town - A suspect ostensibly working the “graveyard shift”, was caught with stolen tombstones and a cross in Grassy Park by law enforcement officers. Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, said they responded to a call on Monday, after being given the description of a suspect at Klip Road Cemetery.

“Law Enforcement officers responded to a complaint of a suspect seen lurking in Klip Road Cemetery. “According to the informer, he was busy stealing head stones. “On the scene the officers found an adult male fitting the description of the suspect and he was found in possession of two headstones and a cross.

“The 31-year-old suspect who resides in Parkwood was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen goods,” said Smith. According to the Cemeteries, Crematoria and Funeral-Undertakers 2011 by-law, it is an offence to damage or deface any part of a cemetery, including a grave or tombstone. “The by-law also prohibits the causing of a nuisance, scribbling, drawing, painting or marking in any other way, any grave or tombstone, or treat any grave or grave site with disrespect.

Law Enforcement officers arrested a suspect in possession of tombstones and a cross at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park. Picture: CoCT “Under the by-law, a conviction can carry the fine of up to R50 000, six months in prison, or both,” said Smith. If you have any information, contact CrimeStop anonymously on 08600 10111 or report via the MySAPS app.