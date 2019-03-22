File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A man has been arrested in Sea Point with a remote control in his possession that was able to unlock a vehicle. A motorist became suspicious after locking his vehicle with his remote in Beach Road at 4.30pm on Wednesday, noticing a man standing close by continuously pressing something in his hand, the City's Law Enforcement said in a statement on Friday.

Suspicious about this action, he walked back to his car and noticed his vehicle had been unlocked. He approached Law Enforcement officers nearby and they set about finding the suspect.

When the suspect was pointed out to the officers, he fled but ended up being caught with a remote control in his possession. The 35-year-old suspect from Gugulethu was taken to a police station and charged.

It was discovered that the suspect had previously been charged for similar offences.

At 1.15am on Thursday, Law Enforcement volunteers responded to a call for assistance by Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch members who had questioned five suspicious males in the area.

"Upon arriving on the scene, officers questioned the males and later conducted a search, after their suspicions were raised by the answers they received," Law Enforcement said.

"The search produced an iPhone 6, a brown leather wallet, a knife, a pair of scissors and what is believed to be the drug tik.

"When none of the five males were able to prove ownership of the phone, officers managed to contact the lawful owner’s mother, using the ICE emergency contact.

"Officers were informed by the lawful owner’s mother that he had been mugged at knifepoint by a group of young males in town, who took his iPhone 6 and a brown leather wallet."

The five suspects, aged between 19 and 28, who all had previous criminal records, were arrested and transported to Cape Town Central police station, where they were charged with possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous weapons and the possession of drugs.

"The victim of the robbery met officers at the police station, where he opened a case of robbery, which will be linked to the arrest of the five suspects."

In Muizenberg on Wednesday, officers arrested a male suspect for robbery. The suspect was wandering around the St James beach area when he snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck and ran from St James beach towards Surfers Corner, Muizenberg.

"A combination of Law Enforcement officers and safety wardens swung into action and the fleeing suspect was apprehended by the Law Enforcement officers on the beach in Muizenberg," Law Enforcement said.

