Suspect on the run after being accused of raping five children

Cape Town – Angry Kraaifontein residents have demolished the shack of a suspected serial rapist who allegedly raped five children – four little girls and a boy – in Wallacedene. The suspect has since fled the area, after the parents and residents destroyed his house in Masondo Street on Sunday. This was after one of the children told his parents that the suspect, who works at a nearby retail store, has been raping him. The parent, whose identity is being withheld, told the Cape Times yesterday that he noticed his child was not okay when he was bathing him. “I noticed his behind was not okay and I asked what had happened. At first he tried to hide it but I kept pushing until he broke down and told me that this man had been raping him.

“It broke me to hear how my son was sexually abused by a man who the community trusted because the children would go and spend time with him in his shack and play games, not knowing that he was abusing our children.

“Hurt doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel. Each time I look at my son, I imagine what this monster did. We are emotionally drained. My son is not coping at all.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the rape of four girls and one boy, all aged eight years old, are currently under investigation by Kraaifontein Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FSC) unit.

“The victims were allegedly raped by a 36-year-old male, known to the children, between Saturday, April 2 and April 11, inside his shack.

“Five rape cases were registered for investigation at Kraaifontein SAPS and our investigators are following up on all leads to trace and arrest the suspect.”

Community activist Linda Phito said: “We are very sad that people look at children and see victims. The community is livid and we call on the justice system to act on this.

’’It’s heartbreaking that people who are entrusted with children commit such crimes. It is unimaginable what the children and their families must be going through.”

The case comes as Kalkfontein residents in Smartie Town were up in arms, after a 26-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, before killing her five-year-old granddaughter by bashing her head with a brick during a scuffle.

The suspect, known to the family, had been sitting with the victim and a few other people on Saturday night, when everyone left he remained behind, said a 31-year-old family member.

“My mother wanted to sleep because it was late, maybe around 11pm, so she walked him out as she had to lock the gate. While they were outside, he apparently forced himself on her and that is when the scuffle broke out.

’’At the time my five-year-old niece was inside the house still awake. We suspect he used a broken bottle to stab her because, at the scene, there were broken glasses.”

She said when her niece was about to go outside as she heard a noise, the suspect came inside and told her to keep quiet.

Traut said that suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and attempted murder, in Sylvia Street.

“A five-year-old child was assaulted and a 55-year-old female was stabbed with a sharp instrument. The child succumbed to death after being admitted to hospital, while the female is still being treated for her injuries,” Traut said.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear today, at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

Gender-based violence (GBV) group Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “Rape and sexual violence in South Africa has reached pandemic rates and far too often young children are preyed upon by adults they know and trust. This is a wake-up call for all.”

Anyone with information about the Kraaifontein incidents or the whereabouts of the suspect can anonymously contact investigating officer Constable Vivienne Floris on 064 327 1278, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times