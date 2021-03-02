Suspect to appear in court for Cape cops double murder

Cape Town - A suspect, arrested in connection with the murders of two police officers in Bloekombos, is expected to appear in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The Hawks had activated a 72-hour plan to apprehend the suspects involved in the ambush shooting of Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Constable Mninawa Breakfast, 28, while they were on patrol in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, early on Sunday morning. They were also robbed of their firearms. Later that day, the 32-year-old man was arrested. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that they could not rule out the possibility of linking other suspects to the murders. “The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect in connection with the killing of two police officers in Kraaifontein, Western Cape.

“The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes Team, together with members of Kraaifontein SAPS, Crime Intelligence and K9, in an intelligence-driven operation, have arrested the suspect in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha,” said Potelwa.

“Officers Mdoko and Breakfast were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects while on patrol duties in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, when they came under fire. Both Mdoko and Breakfast were declared dead at the scene.

“The suspect will be appearing in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder.”

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo welcomed the speedy arrest.

“We hope the matter gets resolved so they face justice,” said Mamabolo.

Bloekombos ward councillor Siyabonga Duka said thugs continued to undermine law enforcement, the same people who are supposed to be protecting their lives.

“Even though, at this stage, the cause of the shooting is unknown, no one has the authority to kill another human being. What is more concerning is that the officers were on duty. Why should people, whose responsibility is to safeguard our community, be fearing for their lives?” he asked.

“We welcome the arrest of suspects but we also call on the government to protect police officers’ lives.

“Our province is the most dangerous province when it comes to crime and yet there is no proper planning on how to protect the officers and communities at large,” said Duka.

