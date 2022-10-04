Suspect wanted for allegedly accosting boys in school bathroom

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Cape Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to find Van Dam who last resided in Vermeulen Street in Cape Town.

Cape Town - Police have appealed for the public’s help to trace 38-year-old Brent Van Dam who allegedly accosted boys in a school bathroom.

“The suspect allegedly went to the bathrooms of a local school where he found two minor boys. He requested one of the boys to leave the bathroom and grabbed the boy that was using the facility inside the cubicle. The boy who left the bathroom returned and kicked the suspect who then lost his balance, which paved the way for the victim to escape,” Swartbooi said.

In another incident, a minor boy was using the bathrooms on the same premises when someone tried to gain entry.

“The young boy fought with all his might to keep the door closed, with the perpetrator pushing to open the door. In this process, he saw the face of the suspect and recognised him as an employee of that institution of learning,” Swartbooi said.

The suspect’s address was visited, with no success, and the investigating officer assigned to the case pursued all avenues, following up all available leads in a bid to arrest the suspect, Swartbooi added.