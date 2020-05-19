Suspect wearing 'SANDF uniform' held over killing, attempted murders in Philippi East

Cape Town – Wearing a uniform resembling that of the SA National Defence Force led to a 21-year-old man being arrested for murder and three attempted murders in Philippi East.

Police officers were performing crime-prevention patrols in the area during the early hours today when they stopped and searched the man in Umkhombe Crescent, Lower Cross Road, the SAPS said in a statement.

"During the body search, police found a firearm with ammunition in his possession. The suspect was recognised as a wanted suspect for murder and three attempted murders that took place in January in Lower Cross Road.

"The 21-year-old suspect has been involved in various crime in Philippi East, including robberies, hijacking and murder. He will appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court once he has been charged," the SAPS said.

On Sunday, Browns Farm residents in Philippi took the law into their own hands, allegedly setting alight two men accused of being part of an ambush where an off-duty police officer was shot in his home.