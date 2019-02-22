File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A suspect who allegedly stole the belongings of two Irish tourists on Muizenberg beach was apprehended not too long afterwards. On Thursday, Law Enforcement officers in Muizenberg were informed that the belongings of the two tourists had been stolen on the main beach, the City said.

Having been given a description of the suspect, a quick search of the area resulted in the suspect being nabbed on Prince George Drive "as he calmly walked home".

He had hidden the stolen items in the bushes but eventually pointed out the spot to the officers. An Apple phone and insulin medication were recovered. He was taken to Muizenberg SAPS and charged.

On Thursday, the City said Law Enforcement officers in the Muizenberg area are continuing their quest to rid the beach and streets of the suburb of opportunistic muggers.

Following up on Wednesday's arrest of three muggers, they arrested another suspect on Thursday who attempted to rob a female on the Muizenberg-St James walkway at 6.40am, the Metro Police said.

This after a video circulating on social media shows how a woman bravely tried to fight back against one of her assailants after two men made off with her bag while walking along Sunrise Boulevard just outside Evergreen Village in Muizenberg.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a case of robbery had been opened on Tuesday, 10 days after the incident took place on February 9 at about 7.40am.

Cape Times