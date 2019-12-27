Cape Town – A tip-off from the public led to the arrest of a diver suspected of being involved in poaching on Clifton's 1st beach.
A total of 42 abalone were found in the suspect's possession on Thursday. It's believed they had been caught in the vicinity of Robben Island.
Bystanders on the beach assisted Law Enforcement officers in the arrest of the suspect after he had tried to escape on exiting the sea.
"On Thursday at about 12:30 Law Enforcement officers received a tip-off from a member of the public of a diver in the water at 1st Beach Clifton who was suspected of being involved in poaching," Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Friday.
"The officers made their way down the steps towards the beach when the diver, who had just exited the water, saw them and ran back into the water.