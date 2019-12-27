Suspected abalone poacher nabbed on Clifton's 1st beach









A total of 42 abalone were found in the suspect's possession. It's believed they had been caught in the vicinity of Robben Island. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – A tip-off from the public led to the arrest of a diver suspected of being involved in poaching on Clifton's 1st beach. A total of 42 abalone were found in the suspect's possession on Thursday. It's believed they had been caught in the vicinity of Robben Island. Bystanders on the beach assisted Law Enforcement officers in the arrest of the suspect after he had tried to escape on exiting the sea. "On Thursday at about 12:30 Law Enforcement officers received a tip-off from a member of the public of a diver in the water at 1st Beach Clifton who was suspected of being involved in poaching," Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Friday. "The officers made their way down the steps towards the beach when the diver, who had just exited the water, saw them and ran back into the water.

"He was quickly caught by bystanders and arrested. He was in possession of 42 abalone that were allegedly taken in the vicinity of Robben Island.

"He was dropped by boat but the boat never returned, so he swam all the way to Clifton with the abalone. Diving gear was also confiscated."

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in Hermanus for the possession of abalone and crayfish tails by the newly appointed visible police constables.

The constables were assisting with compliance inspections for fireworks at a shop in Hawston with Law Enforcement officers from Hermanus when they found a fridge with abalone and crayfish tails in it.

A total of 87 crayfish tails, with an estimated street value of R50 500, and 95 units of abalone were found.

Cape Times