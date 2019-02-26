Photo: SAPS

Cape Town – A suspected drug dealer and a female passenger of a vehicle were arrested on charges of dealing in narcotics after attempting to evade the police in Muizenberg yesterday. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the audacity of a suspected drug dealer to park a vehicle filled with drugs in front of a police station had cost the suspect his freedom.

He said members of the Anti-Gang Unit were transporting a prisoner to Muizenberg when they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Muizenberg police station.

“They recognised the driver of the vehicle, who is known to have links with a local gang in the area. With him in the vehicle was a female passenger.

"The driver, on noting the police, attempted to evade the SAPS members by reversing down the street. The members forced the vehicle to stop and proceeded with a search of the car,” he said.

In the rear of the vehicle, officers discovered a plastic bag containing 104 mandrax tablets, five large sticks of compressed dagga and three packets of tik.

Sealed inside a 1kg packet of sugar and 1kg packet of maize meal, they found two cellphones wrapped in plastic.

