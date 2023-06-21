Suspected extortion gang members arrested

Ongoing Western Cape police operations aimed at stamping out gang activities and serious crimes in the notorious Brown’s Farm in Nyanga led to the arrest of suspected members of an extortion syndicate. The provincial extortion task teams joined by the anti economic unit conducted an integrated crime prevention initiative in the area on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, the officers were busy with stop-and-search and foot patrols in the area when they approached two males and searched them. “One was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and the other male with a firearm magazine loaded with ammunition. The members were still on foot when they arrested another two adult males when they were also found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. Police have reason to believe that the arrested suspects are part of an extortion syndicate operating in the Brown’s Farm area,” said Twigg. Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

At a premises that was searched in Block 8, a 9mm pistol with ammunition in the house was found and a man was arrested for the alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Twigg said the same police members arrested a 27-year-old in Sheffield Road, when the members searched and found him in possession of a firearm magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. “Furthermore, the members searched a premises in Old Cross Roads after they received information about firearms at the premises. While searching the premises the members found a 9mm pistol, four magazines with different calibre rounds of ammunition and a hijacked vehicle on the premises. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested and detained,” he said.