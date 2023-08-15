Suspected extortionist killed, 2 others arrested in shoot-out with police

One suspect was killed and two others were arrested following a shoot-out with the police who responded to information that the men were on a mission to collect “protection fees” from businesses owned by foreign nationals in Stutterheim. Police spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Provincial Kidnapping Task Team of the Hawks under East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (Soci), in collaboration with the Provincial Local Record Centre (LCRC) as well as Magma Security, arrested two suspects aged 38 and 40 for alleged extortion, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Sunday.

A third suspect, aged 39, was declared dead on the scene following a shoot-out with police. “On August 12, the task team followed up on information alleging suspects were on a mission to collect cash as a protection fee from businesses of foreign nationals at Stutterheim. The information revealed that the suspects were going to collect money from the foreign nationals on the day and the team planned an operation,” Mhlakuvana said. It is alleged that the suspects never pitched as planned and the team withdrew.

The following day, the DPCI kidnapping task team received information that the suspects were set to collect the money and the operation was resumed. “It is further reported that indeed certain businesses had the protection fee successfully extorted from them. The suspects allegedly headed to their vehicle. “The police, who were on guard, approached the suspects. However, it is reported that as the police were approaching, the suspects started to shoot at the police and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects were wounded during (an) exchange of gunfire. One sustained a gunshot (wound to) the arm and was taken to hospital while the second suspect was fatally wounded. The third suspect fled from the scene driving a silver Renault vehicle towards King William’s Town,” Mhlakuvana said.

Police recovered two firearms from the scene along with the money that was collected from the business. “The vehicle that was used by the third suspect to evade arrest was later recovered after being involved in an accident where it collided with a horse between Stutterheim and King William’s Town. “The suspect was seriously injured during accident and was also taken to hospital under police guard.