Suspected gang member arrested for the murder of LEAP officer

The suspected gang member arrested for the murder of Mitchells Plain Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Toufeeq Williams at the weekend, was being harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area, police said. Williams, 37 was shot dead on the corners of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley on Sunday afternoon while walking along with his young daughter when they got caught in a gang crossfire.

“The vigilance and swift response of members attached to Grassy Park SAPS resulted in the arrest of a suspect this morning who was sought for the murder of a LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain during the weekend. “Investigation led detectives to make an identification of the suspect and that he was being harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area. “This information was relayed to Grassy Park police who heeded to the call of duty and conducted high density patrols in a bid to bring the suspect to book,” said police spokesperson André Traut.

He said the officers’ efforts were rewarded with the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect who is believed to be a gangster. “Once charged, he is expected to make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder. The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lt Gen (Adv) TE Patekile congratulated the arresting officers with their diligent arrest of the law enforcement officer’s murderer,” he said. The City offered a R100 000 reward for any information that may lead to his killers.

During a visit to the family, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said Beacon Valley gangsters had declared war on LEAP and the state. “We have subsequently been advised that there is a current gang war occurring between the 28s numbers gang and the Mongrels, who are allegedly seeking to claim the territory for their illicit activity. “Both gangs should know that they have not only declared war on LEAP, but on the state in its entirety.