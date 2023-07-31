Suspected gang violence claims four lives in Delft, one wounded

Police believe gang violence may be the reason for the shooting which claimed the lives of four people and left another person wounded in Delft. The victims aged 20, 26, 60, were killed when a group of unknown gunmen stormed a house and opened fire in Roosendal.

The fifth person, aged 31 years old, was rushed to hospital following the incident at around 8.20pm in Bakkies Bloom Crescent on Sunday. “It is believed that a group of five suspects entered the residence of the victims and opened fire, before fleeing the scene in an unknown motor vehicle. We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang related, and we are pursuing our investigation in that direction. Arrests are yet to be made,” he said. Meanwhile, the City has offered a R100 000 reward for any information that may lead to the killers of off duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Toufeeq Williams in Mitchell’s Plain on Sunday.

Williams was apparently caught in the crossfire at the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” said police spokesperson Colonle Andre Traut. In a statement on Monday, Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith, said: “I have consulted with the Mayor, the City is offering a R100 000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible. Tip-offs can be made in confidence by calling our City's dedicated toll free number on 0800 11 00 77.”