Cape Town - A suspected Bonteheuwel gangster, said to have been terrorising the community for years, has been shot dead.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “At around 9.25pm, a 29-year-old male was shot and killed in Bonteheuwel Avenue by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated.”

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “While this is a small victory in the fight against gangsterism in the area, it really motivates us to ensure that we stop the scourge from getting even more out of control.

"I want to say that I am actively working with all law enforcement agencies in Bonteheuwel, as well as the neighbourhood watch and residents, and slowly but surely we winning this war.”

McKenzie said residents would not stop their pursuit against gangsters until “they realise Bonteheuwel belongs to us”.

“For many years, the man who was killed caused mayhem in the community and instilled fear in many people. Although death is always unfortunate, this is somewhat of a consolation to the community,” he said.

“We commend the police for what they are doing and for the community for coming forward with information. During last year, I launched the Triangle Project, which allows communication between my office as ward councillor, law enforcement agencies and residents.”

McKenzie hoped the project would continue motivating residents to come forward with information.

“We hope to get rid of the vile in our communities and if residents feel they can share information about crime in a safe space, this is how they can do it.”

Cape Times