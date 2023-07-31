Suspected ‘Grave Yard’ drug dealer runs out of luck

A suspected drug dealer had no place to hide following a raid in his Grave Yard house in New Eisleben where he was arrested for possession of drugs and stolen property. Thanks to a tip-off, officers pounced on the premises and a search ensued on Sunday at about 9pm.

The officers’ persistence paid off with the discovery of tik and mandrax tablets in his possession. He was also found in possession of a 42cm television set which he could not give account of. The 31-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court, once charged. Another tip-off led officers attached to Operation Restore pursuing two suspects wanted by the Delft SAPS on an array of charges ranging from extortion and intimidation to robbery.

Information by members of the community led the team to an address in Sassi Court, Leiden, Delft where they apprehended both suspects. “During the takedown of the two, the member seized an imitation firearm and a police name badge. “The members subsequently arrested the duo, aged 37 and 34, who are scheduled to make their first court appearance when charged in the wanted cases.