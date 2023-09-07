Suspected hijacker arrested in Kuils River after high-speed chase

A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested for possession of a hijacked vehicle, after the SAPS Western Cape Flying Squad spotted the vehicle in Kuils River on Wednesday. The suspect’s arrest follows that of another 37-year-old man, accused of being the mastermind behind a spate of motor vehicle thefts, who was arrested in Eerste River, also on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the second suspect would appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. “On Wednesday, September 6, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad received and followed up on information about a vehicle that was hijacked in Kuils River. The members ensued with a lookout and spotted the vehicle in Kuils River. “On approach, the driver of the hijacked car sped off. A high-speed chase followed, and the driver off the hijacked vehicle lost control. Two of the three suspects disembarked the vehicle and fled.

“Upon searching the vehicle the members found an imitation firearm, modified to shoot live rounds, with ammunition, jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash inside the vehicle. “The driver was arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of an imitation firearm and ammunition, robbery and the possession of presumed stolen property,” said Twigg. Meanwhile, Twigg said the officers also acted on a tip-off when they found four stolen vehicles at an address in Fairfield Street, Penhill, Eerste River, and arrested the 37-year-old.