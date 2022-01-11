Suspected Paarl armed robber dies after high-speed chase with police ends with crash

CAPE TOWN - One of the five suspected armed robbers was killed when their getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high-speed chase by police on Tuesday. They were being pursued following a robbery at a post office in De Doorns where they allegedly held staff at gunpoint and fled with cash and Sassa cards.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “The information was broadcast on police radios and several police vehicles participated in the search for the fleeing suspects. In Paarl, the suspects overturned their vehicle, which led to their arrest. Three unlicensed firearms and the stolen cash and cards were seized. A fifth suspect succumbed to death when their getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high-speed pursuit by police.” The four are expected to appear in court in De Doorns once they have been charged. Meanwhile, one of three suspected house-breakers was wounded in a shooting with police after they allegedly refused an instruction to exit their getaway vehicle at the V&A Waterfront.

“The SAPS members responded to a complaint of an alarm that was activated at a residence and pursued information that the suspects fled the burglary scene in a VW T-Cross. The vehicle was spotted at the entrance to the V&A Waterfront and was pulled over. “In their attempt to evade arrest, the suspects disregarded an instruction to exit the vehicle and tried to flee. Shots were discharged, and one of the suspects aged 33 sustained a gunshot and was arrested, together with two others aged 30 and 34,” he said. The stolen items and an imitation firearm were confiscated.