Suspects arrested after Kuils River ‘dagga lab’ discovered

Cape Town - A Kuils River man and a woman are expected to make their first court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday after police found a dagga laboratory at their home in Soneike at the weekend. The dagga found has an estimated street value of R500 000.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said the duo were among seven criminal arrests made at the weekend in isolated interventions. “The Maitland Flying Squad members pursued information and approached an address in Waterbok Street in Soneike, Kuils River. “Upon their arrival at the address they entered the premises and discovered a dagga laboratory.

“They confiscated 135 hydroponic dagga trees with an estimated street value of R500 000 and arrested and detained a male aged 42 and a female aged 44 on a charge of dealing in an undesirable dependence producing substance,” said Swartbooi. Meanwhile, in another drug bust in Robertson, police searched two homes in hotspot areas. “Robertson Crime Prevention unit conducted an intelligence driven operation in their hotspot areas on Friday 17 February 2023.

“The members simultaneously searched two identified houses in Kanana where they confiscated mandrax tablets, methamphetamine, and dagga. “They arrested and detained two males on charges of possession of drugs,” said Swartbooi. On Saturday, SAPS’ Maitland Flying Squad responded to information in Brackenfell, where three arrests were made.

“SAPS responded to information on Saturday February 18, 2023 pertaining to suspects with a firearm in a motor vehicle. “While busy with patrols in Brackenfell, they spotted the vehicle and gave chase and forced the driver to stop the vehicle. “The members searched the vehicle and the occupants and recovered a 9mm pistol, and arrested and detained three males aged between 36 and 44 on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm,” said Swartbooi.