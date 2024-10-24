Suspects arrested in Eastern Cape family murder

In yet another breakthrough in Eastern Cape mass killings, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the tragic murder of five family members. The men, aged 22 and 39, are expected to make their first appearance at the Bityi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

This is after a team of seasoned detectives initiated a manhunt for suspects who stormed into a homestead in Ncinjana village, Bityi, near Mthatha, at about 8.30pm last Friday, killing a couple and three children while two others were seriously wounded. Provincial police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa said information on hand indicated that the family was asleep in two different houses in a yard. “The parents were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown males entered and fatally shot them. They flounced out of the rondavel and started firing shots at the people who were sleeping in another house and fatally shot three, and left two injured.

The other two children who survived the attack managed to run away and inform the neighbours, who then alerted the police,” Mawisa said. In an update on Wednesday, Mawisa said that an in-depth probe led to the arrest of the two on Tuesday night. “Upon investigation, police were taken to a place where the unlicensed firearm (norinco) and ammunition were recovered. The suspects are charged for five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Mawisa.

Provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene said the arrests were the fruits of having seasoned detectives. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane also hailed the arrest saying it demonstrated the police’s unwavering commitment to ensure justice is served and the determination to improve community safety. “I extend my sincerest appreciation to the South African Police Service for their tireless efforts in apprehending the suspects.

“This breakthrough showcases the dedication and expertise of our law enforcement agencies. “Once again condolences to the Seti family, hoping this development brings some comfort during this difficult time,” said Mabuyane. Meanwhile, a suspect believed to be behind the murder of five men whose bodies were found inside a shack in New Brighton, Gqeberha was killed in an alleged shoot-out with police at about 11.45am on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that at about 9.30pm SAPS New Brighton were summoned to a complaint of shooting at a shack in Chris Hani informal settlement. On police arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Mawisa. She said a team including detectives, crime intelligence, specialised units and visible policing managed to locate a suspect at a house in Tsewu Street. “It is further alleged that as operational members were tactically entering the house, a man (suspect), who was in possession of a firearm was about to shoot, and members opened fire,” she added.