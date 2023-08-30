Suspects arrested in Green Point after car found stashed with drugs

Three suspects have been arrested in Cavalcade Road, Green Point, after the police found a consignment of drugs and cash stashed in a car parked on the premises. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said Sea Point police members rushed to a crime scene on Monday to attend to a serious and violent crime when they came across the consignment.

“Upon entering the crime scene they became suspicious and made a collective decision to expand the perimeters of their investigation. “They took the vehicle’s key that was found inside the residence and searched the vehicle that was parked on the premises , opened the trunk, confiscating a consignment of drugs and cash. “They arrested and detained a female aged 23 and two males aged 29 and 36 on a charge of dealing in drugs.”

In an unrelated incident, members attached to the Maitland Flying Squad responded to a tip-off about suspects who were involved in a business robbery in Lingelethu-West on Tuesday. “The members proceeded to the address in Mthawelanga Street in Ilitha Park and conducted an intense search where they confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition including an imitation firearm, cellphones and cash. “They arrested and detained seven males aged between 31 and 35 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the possession of presumed stolen property.