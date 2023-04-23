Suspects believed to be participants in Cape Town SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge arrested

Cape Town - Two suspects believed to be participants in the Cape Town SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge were arrested after allegedly cutting open fellow race contenders’ bags and stealing their cellphones. The City on Sunday said that, as with all public events, criminals use every opportunity available to them, and the Spar Women's Challenge was no exception.

“Metro police on patrol were approached by some of the race contenders, informing them of two female contestants who were allegedly cutting open fellow race contenders’ bags and stealing cellphones. “More than eight persons then reported their phones having been stolen,” the City said. Armed with descriptions of the culprits, law enforcement officers scoured the area until two suspects had been identified and taken in for questioning.

“In their possession, officers found three different IDs, two wallets, and two cellphones with their SIM cards already removed. “The women were unable to account for being in possession of the items. When a complainant arrived at the police station, she was able to identify her cellphone. Another complainant was on arrival at the station able to identify the suspect as the person who had committed the theft.” The City said both women were arrested at the Sea Point police station on charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

“Residents are reminded, when attending events or public gatherings, to always ensure they keep close guard of their personal belongings.” Ethiopian Hiyane Lama stormed to victory in her maiden 10km road race, winning the 30th Cape Town SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge in 33:42 on a wet and chilly morning. She pipped fellow Ethiopian Selam Gebre to the post by two seconds in a dramatic sprint for the finish.