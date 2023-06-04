Suspects caught stripping electrical transformer in Darling

Cape Town – The City’s Metal Theft Unit (MTU) arrested two suspects following information of a heavy-duty electrical transformer that was stolen and was in the process of being stripped for its copper outside Darling, along the West Coast on Friday. According to the City’s mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, the MTU activated the relevant agencies of Swartland municipality, and arrived at a building on a farm where they saw a suspect running from the premises.

“He was quickly apprehended. Officers then entered the building, and another suspect was found hiding between several machines. “Further inspections uncovered the frame of a 3 000kg high-voltage electrical transformer, already stripped and disassembled. “With 210L of the transformer oil already drained into plastic drums, the remaining components and switchgear had already been cut apart and were ready to be sold to scrap dealers,” said Smith.

Smith said the value of the transformer was estimated to be about R600 000. He said both suspects were arrested and charged under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015. “I am immensely proud of the members within our Metal Theft Unit, but likewise in our other units too, such as our LEAP members and our Metro Gang and Drug Task Team.

“They all receive such valuable tip-offs each and every day. We cannot function at such a high level of success if we were not able to rely upon these vital sources of information. “While we do not see ourselves having to command an army of soldiers, we are at war against crime nonetheless,” he added. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line to 32211 or make use of the My SAPS app, which can also be used anonymously.