Suspects caught with 60 cellphones after Khayelitsha business robbery

Cape Town - Two suspects, aged 30 and 35, have been arrested for business robbery after they were traced to a location in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, where they were found with 60 cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash taken during a business robbery. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk said their arrests followed a robbery at a retail cellular store in a shopping mall in Makhaza.

“On March 11 a joint operation between members of Crime Intelligence and Maitland Flying Squad led to the arrest of two suspects aged 30 and 35 for business robbery after they were traced to a location in Makhaza where they were found with 60 cellular telephones and an undisclosed amount of cash taken during the business robbery at a retail cellular telephone store at a shopping mall in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. “The vehicle used was also confiscated,” Van Wyk said. Separately, two suspects aged 36 and 38 were arrested for possession of drugs in Mfuleni after police conducted an operation in the area at the weekend.