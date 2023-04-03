Suspects face attempted murder charge for Go George bus petrol-bombing

Cape Town - Police in the Southern Cape have made a breakthrough in the case of a Go George bus that was petrol-bombed, leaving about 11 passengers injured. Three men aged between 24 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident and made their first appearance on Friday in the George Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder, arson, malicious damage to property and malicious damage to municipal infrastructure.

They were arrested in Pacaltsdorp on Wednesday. According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies, the Go George bus was in Pacaltsdorp travelling to the George central business district when it was struck by two petrol bombs early in the morning of March 1. “The investigation into the incident reveals one of the bombs scattered the window and exploded inside the vehicle, injuring 11 passengers on board. They were all taken to hospital for further medical care. An extensive and intricate investigation by Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime Detectives, assigned to the investigation of taxi violence related cases, led to the arrest of three suspects in connection with the brutal attack at about 5.30am in Protea Road, Pacaltsdorp,” said Spies.

He said the men remain behind bars and the investigation into the incident continues. Two men were also arrested early last month for the murder of Welele Mbudede, who was among the George taxi industry leaders and a partner in the Go George Bus initiative. Mbudede was shot and killed outside his home in Thembalethu.