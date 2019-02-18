File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An inquest has been opened after a metro police officer opened fire on an assailant and his accomplices, who had allegedly attempted to attack him outside his Philippi home yesterday. “The incident occurred this morning at about 2am when the member was returning home. He was off-duty and used his private firearm. SAPS members are investigating the matter,” said safety and security executive director Richard Bosman.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an inquest docket was opened for investigation at Nyanga SAPS.

According to a police source, the officer was approached at his home by unknown suspects who wanted to rob him with an imitation firearm.

SAPS referred further enquiries to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) that did not respond by deadline.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Bishop Lavis police officer was wounded, after being shot while chasing cable thieves.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the officer and his colleagues had been following up on information received on Saturday night, with regard to people stealing cables beneath a bridge on 35th Street, Bishop Lavis.

“The members noticed two unknown suspects exiting from the railway line with something in their hands and running towards the embankment leading to the bridge when they saw the members.

"When the police members gave chase a shot was fired which hit a 35-year-old SAPS sergeant in his right upper leg.

“The members also fired a single shot in the direction of the suspects.The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

"An attempted murder case was registered for investigation. There are no arrests at this stage,” he said.

This comes after the specialised Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) held its first quarterly briefing on progress the jointly funded team has made to combat attacks on Metrorail’s infrastructure.

Since its launch in October last year by Minister Blade Nzimande, it reported that it participated in 133 joint operations and made 166 arrests, confiscated hundreds of meters of cabling, dangerous weapons and other items.

The unit is jointly funded by the Western Cape Government, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the city council. This unit was established to fight against metal theft and other crimes in rail precincts.

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or Crime Line on 32211.

