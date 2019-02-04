Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – Two suspects were arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit on Saturday after a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed in Kraaifontein. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the response of the unit led to the arrest on the same day.

“At about 8.37pm the young victim was shot and killed in Laboheme Street, Scottsdene, under circumstances which are still being investigated.

“AGU members were deployed to the area in search of the suspects and to investigate the circumstances. These investigations also led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 24 and 35, in connection with a murder of a 32-year-old man who was shot in Park Avenue, Scottsdene, at about 5.30am.

“Further investigation also resulted in the discovery of a 9mm pistol and ammunition which was reported stolen in Montclair in 2015.

"The firearm was found in the possession of the 35-year-old suspect.”

Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs.

Cape Times