Suspects in possession of R1.2 million worth of abalone arrested in Century City

Cape Town - Two men have been charged with possession of abalone after they were caught red-handed with R1.2 million worth of abalone at a house in Century City. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects were caught off-guard when police entered the Plover Street house on Tuesday.

The bust was made as part of an intelligence operation by the Western Cape Public Order Police. “Vigilant police members operationalised the information at their disposal and tactically approached a house in Plover Street and gained entrance to the premises. “The members found two unsuspecting men inside the house who were astonished by the presence of the members who caught them red-handed.

“The members proceeded to search the premises and confiscated a consignment of abalone with an estimated street value of more than R1.2 million. “The two men, aged 46 and 33, were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of abalone,” said Swartbooi. The suspects were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, another inquest was opened at the weekend after police followed up on information about abalone being stored at a premises in Hotna Street, Delft. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Members operationalised the information and upon searching the premises found diving equipment and confiscated the items. An enquiry docket has been opened.” Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous SMS to Crime Line at 32211.