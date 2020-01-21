At about 8.15am on Monday, City Law Enforcement officers attached to the Rail Enforcement and Metal Theft units received a tip-off about unknown suspects attempting to sell Prasa cables at a scrap metal dealer in Epping, the City said.
Cape Town – Suspects attempting to sell Passenger Rail Agency of SA cables valued at R26 000 have been arrested in possession of a stolen car in Epping.
"Upon arrival they observed the vehicle in question and found suspects inside. Inside the vehicle, they found overhead contact cable."