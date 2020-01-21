At about 8.15am on Monday, City Law Enforcement officers attached to the Rail Enforcement and Metal Theft units received a tip-off about unknown suspects attempting to sell Prasa cables at a scrap metal dealer in Epping, the City said.

"Upon arrival they observed the vehicle in question and found suspects inside. Inside the vehicle, they found overhead contact cable."

Cape Town – Suspects attempting to sell Passenger Rail Agency of SA cables valued at R26 000 have been arrested in possession of a stolen car in Epping.

The estimated weight of the cables recovered in Epping was 96kg, with a scrap value of R7 200 and a replacement cost of R26 100, which excludes labour cost. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

The estimated weight of the cables was 96kg, with a scrap value of R7 200 and a replacement cost of R26 100, which excludes labour cost.





Later in the day, at 5.30pm, the same team were conducting cable theft hot spots patrols in the vicinity of Woltemade and Mutual train stations when they observed movement inside a trench and started monitoring the suspects from a distance.





"The suspects then became aware of the officers and fled. The officers had, however, closed off all escape routes and after a short search, found them hiding in reeds along the railway line," the City said.





Three male and three female suspects were arrested and charged at the Kensington police station over 150m of railway signalling cable being found in possession.





The Rail Enforcement team then followed up on information about firearms being kept inside a shack at the Maitland cemetery gate 1.





"Upon searching the shack, no firearms were found, but officers discovered 36 packets of tik, six mandrax tablets and R880 hidden in the shack.





"The suspects, a male and a female who were found in the shack, were charged for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs."





It was subsequently discovered that they were in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle as well. They were charged for being in possession of stolen property and a suspected stolen motor vehicle.