Suspects rob R50 000 from Durbanville post office tills

CAPE TOWN - Residents have called for increased police presence after five suspects robbed the Durbanville post office of R50 000 this week. The five suspects entered through the front door, threatened staff and demanded money from them on Wednesday, according to a police report.

This as police efforts led to the arrest of suspects who held staff at gunpoint at De Doorns post office last month. They had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a VW Golf. One of the suspects later died when their getaway car overturned in Paarl.

Durbanville police captain Mda Rhode said circumstances surrounding the robbery were under investigation. “The suspects took R50 000 in cash from the tills. They fled the scene by running out of the post office front door. According to a witness on the scene they jumped in a white Toyota vehicle and sped off. They fled in an unknown direction,” he said. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Durbanville ward councillor Theresa Uys called on residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to authorities. “I call upon residents to be vigilant, take additional security precautions and to report suspicious behaviour. “The community of Durbanville have long expressed their serious concerns about increasing the capacity of SAPS,” Uys said.