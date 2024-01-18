Suspects who kidnapped Bangladeshi man demanded R100K and groceries

Two foreign nationals who allegedly kidnapped a Bangladeshi national and demanded that R100 000 be sent, along with groceries, were expected to appear at the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. The suspects, aged 33 and 42, were arrested on Tuesday by a multi-disciplinary police team led by the Hawks kidnapping task unit.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela, it was reported that on January 6, about 1am, a Bangladeshi national was sleeping with his wife and children in his business shop at Nkenkulu Location in Lady Frere when suspects tried to break down the wall of the shop. They allegedly managed to break the window and shot randomly inside the shop in order to scare and force the family to open the door. “Upon opening, the victim is reported to have been accosted by six suspects who allegedly kept him at different mountains overnight in the Nkenkula and Cumakala area and demanded a ransom of R100 000 and groceries.

“The victim’s cellphone was also snatched from him. “Upon receiving the information, the joint team pursued the suspects until the victim successfully escaped as the suspects were in a state of panic,” said Mgolodela. One of six suspects was arrested on Tuesday during a business robbery in Lady Frere and linked to the kidnapping incident.

This arrest led to a second suspect being apprehended after he was intercepted while trying to flee the country to Lesotho. Mgolodela said the manhunt for the four remaining suspects was continuing. Hawks provincial head Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the joint team for their dedication and for “eradicating such horrific criminal tendencies” that threaten the livelihoods of communities.