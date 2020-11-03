Suspects who robbed Pacaltsdorp Post Office of Sassa grant money used this car to escape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Pacaltsdorp police in the Southern Cape have appealed for information that may assist in tracking down suspects involved in robbing the local post office and stealing monies meant for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries. Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said forensic and specialised units were dispatched to the post office just after 8.30am on Monday following reports of a robbery at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the post office was open at about 8.30am when a security company delivered an undisclosed amount of cash destined for Allpay (Sassa) allowances to be paid out to beneficiaries. “An unknown suspect entered the premises and held the security guard at gunpoint. He disarmed two security officers: one working as a guard at the post office, and the other one who delivered the cash. He then took the undisclosed amount of cash in bags and took off with it and the guard’s firearms by foot,” said Pojie.

He said reports revealed the suspect and his accomplices allegedly hijacked a Toyota Corolla at a nearby clinic parking area which they drove after the robbery to Fountain Street.

At the street the suspects left the Toyota Corolla and boarded an alleged getaway car, a Toyota Tazz, and drove off.

“They left the Corolla behind and drove in the direction of Beach Road, where they collided with an Opel vehicle and also discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver, barely missing him,” said Pojie.

He said members found the Toyota Tazz abandoned in Rebecca Street in Eden Park.

A case of business robbery, two of armed robbery, one of hijacking and a case of attempted murder are being investigated by the Pacaltsdorp police.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said: “The employees at the Pacaltsdorp post office have received trauma counselling, and the branch is open for business again.

“The branch is equipped with state-of-the-art crime deterrent equipment, and the post office has an excellent working relationship with the police including aspects such as sharing crime intelligence.”

If you have any information contact investigating officer William van Schalkwyk on 044 803 9100 or 083 382 2103.

Alternatively anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211

Cape Times