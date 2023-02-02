Suspects yet to be arrested for execution-style murder of 17-year-old

Cape Town - A suspected gang-related shooting rocked Elsies River on Wednesday when a 17-year-old was shot and killed execution-style.
Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the incident in Naomi Street, Avonwood.
Van Wyk said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.
Hamish Arries of the Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) said they had little detail of the incident.
“There was a shooting (yesterday) morning.
“However, I cannot go into details because the matter is still being investigated by the police.
“Shooting in our area is normally gang-related, “Avonwood is a volatile area.
“Unfortunately our children are born in coloured gang areas,” said Arries.
The CPF public relations officer, Imraahn Mukaddam, said: “Unfortunately I do not have the backstory, we extend condolences to the family of the boy, it’s unacceptable for a young boy to be shot in execution style.
“The community is angered over this. We appeal to the community to report any firearms in the community because we believe fewer firearms means fewer killings.
“We also believe that police could do more because Avonwood Park where the boy was shot has had numerous shootings in the past three weeks, the boy’s shooting was just a shock to all of us.
We have also been requesting a special budget for safety in our community and allocation of resources from the City,” said Mukaddam
Police have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.
Cape Times