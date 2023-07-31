Suspended EC education MEC's spokesperson blames bullying for brawl with colleague

Suspended spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Education Department, Vuyiseka Mboxela, has blamed persistent workplace bullying as the reason for a heated argument in which she used strong language against colleagues.

Mboxela, MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson, was captured in a video that went viral on July 26 arguing with a colleague about “not greeting”. The altercation escalates and Mboxela tries to grab the phone of another employee who was recording the incident. The provincial department issued a statement announcing the decision to suspend her, saying a case against Mboxela was opened with the labour relations directorate.

Mboxela has since issued her own statement about the altercation, saying she was triggered by her colleagues. “Contrary to the publicised incident being about a greeting ‘molo’, it was rather a culmination of a long and persistent workplace bullying that I have openly endured. Sadly, at that moment, I was triggered to an untenable emotional state. Resultantly, I was suspended. This is a position I respect and understand to be an objective step by the department and the office of the MEC,” she said. According to Mboxela, she will be seeking professional assistance to equip herself to deal better with similar occurrences in the future.