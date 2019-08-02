Melissa Whitehead Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Suspended City transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead has given the City until August 15 to rescind a report into misconduct against her, alleging it was biased and irregular. The City has responded saying they were prepared to go to court.

Whitehead was suspended last year amid several allegations of improper conduct for a string of charges including allegedly procuring electric buses from a “deviated” source.

During a special council meeting, it was ordered that independent investigators from Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys probe the allegations, which were also levelled against then mayco member for transport Brett Herron.

The report found evidence that Whitehead had been involved in irregular expenditure.

Now, Whitehead’s lawyers Vassen Abrahams Van Leeve Attorneys want the City to remove Bowman Gilfillan from the City’s vendor database and blacklist the company.

In the complaint sent to mayor Dan Plato, municipal manager Lungelo Mbandazayo and speaker Dirk Smit, among others, Whitehead’s lawyers poked holes in the Bowmans probe, charging it had been conducted by a person who was neither an attorney nor, apparently, registered as a private investigator in terms of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act 56 of 2001.

“Ms Rene Kenosi is an auditor, but she was clearly operating beyond her scope of practice. Importantly, she was holding herself out to be an attorney and in this regard signed correspondence on behalf of Bowman Gilfillan.

“There are several elements to our client’s complaint regarding the unethical and fraudulent conduct of Bowman in its investigations and reporting.

"We have not investigated everything fully, but we intend to do so, with the assistance of the relevant organisations where necessary.

"The misrepresentation, manipulation and plainly fraudulent practice of Bowmans has however been uncovered and forms the substance of this complaint. Our client requires you to address these issues,” the lawyers said.

They have demanded that the City drop the disciplinary charges against Whitehead in the unsigned and undated report.

The report served before council on October 25 has also been referred to the Legal Practice Council to investigate.

“Further, in terms of this complaint, our client requested the Legal Practice Council to investigate the unethical and/ or fraudulent conduct of Mr Wissing, Ms Kenosi, Mr Badenhorst and Mr van Voore, all of whom are in the employ of Gilfillan, as it relates to this complaint.”

Bowmans responded to the letter, saying the allegations were defamatory.

“There appear to be no grounds for the allegations summarised in paragraph seven of the complaint. We are confident that no member of our team would have been responsible for deliberate misrepresentation, fabricating facts, or other forms of unethical conduct,’’ said the firm.

The firm went on to deny staffers acted out of their mandates.

“This conduct has included repeated and unwarranted ad hominem attacks on representatives of our client and our firm.

"We do not intend to be drawn into collateral disputes that appear to be calculated to divert attention from the subject matter of the inquiry and that do not serve the interests of either our client, our firm, or the profession,” it said.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, a City spokesperson, last night said the City could not comment on disciplinary proceedings against Whitehead.

“Ms Whitehead and her representatives have previously been advised to test their claims in a court of law, which remains our position.

"The City cannot comment on the numerous disciplinary proceedings against Ms Whitehead, which are being independently pursued in numerous hearings after due process followed by the council,” Tyhalibongo said.

Cape Times