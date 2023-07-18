Swellendam rapist gets 20 years in jail instead of life

A Swellendam man, who lured a woman under the pretence that her child needed her before he raped her, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. Jerry Damons had in February 2021 tricked a 55-year-old woman, drawing her to a bushy area, saying her child was there.

The woman knew and trusted Damons, as she was his mother’s friend and he was her son’s friend. According to the State’s argument, Damons attacked the woman, throwing her to the ground and seriously injuring her. Damons ran away after raping her, and she reported the rape to police in Barrydale, still drenched in blood from the open wounds to her head. Damons was arrested the following day.

State prosecutor Elton Willemse asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment on Damons, arguing the Criminal Procedure Act allowed for the sentence in circumstances where rape involved grievous bodily harm. “Society expects our courts to hand down sentences involving lengthy terms of imprisonment for culprits of gender-based violence to serve as an effective deterrent to everyone in our communities to respect the rights of women and to protect them from harm both inside and outside of residential dwellings,” Willemse argued. “Indeed, in this matter the elements of retribution, deterrence and prevention outweigh the elements of rehabilitation of the accused.

“The scales lean in favour of protection of the community against aggressive and violent culprits like the accused than considering his interest to be rehabilitated. “The attack was vicious and dangerous, having regard to the head wound the complainant sustained. “As such, the complainant was highly traumatised due to this incident.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the Swellendam Regional Court magistrate found substantial and compelling circumstances were present to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, commended the prosecution and investigation team in securing the conviction, the sentence and the declaration handed down by the court. “I agree with the sentiments shared by the prosecutor,” she said.

The sentence came a week after the Beaufort West Regional Court sentenced rapist, Silindile April, to two life terms and five years imprisonment following his conviction on two counts of rape and assault with grievous bodily harm. April’s reign of terror against women started in Prince Valley, Beaufort West in 2017, when he broke into the house of a 20-year-old woman, raped her, and stole her belongings. He was arrested and while out on bail, he entered a 26-year-old woman’s house, raped, and assaulted her in November 2017.

In June 2019, he was at a house where a 27-year-old victim was visiting her friend. In the early hours of the next morning, the woman wanted to go home and he offered to accompany her before strangling her. State prosecutor, Hyron Goulding, said April denied committing the offences and all the evidence including the DNA evidence.