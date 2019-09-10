Pupils at Swellendam Secondary School familiarise themselves with their new science kits yesterday during the launch of their refurbished science laboratory, donated by the SANParks Social Legacy Programme. Picture: Chevon Booysen

Cape Town – Budding scientists at Swellendam Secondary School glowed in their new lab coats at the launch of their refurbished science laboratory yesterday. The school in Railton, Swellendam became the first of eight beneficiary schools of the SANParks Social Legacy Programme, where new and refurbished laboratories were launched.

Swellendam Secondary School and Albert Myburgh Secondary School in Bredasdorp are two Western Cape schools benefiting through the programme this year.

Swellendam Secondary School governing body spokesperson Riaan Jonas welcomed the new laboratory, replete with a smart board and science kits.

“We are fully aware that the youth of today must become the scientists of tomorrow. We believe that we can achieve much more with such partnerships. This is a quality facility and it should be ensured that quality education is provided at every school,” said Jonas.

Pupils in Swellendam will now have the opportunity, through the refurbished laboratory, to experiment in a fully equipped science lab using proper equipment, chemicals and an electronic medium with a digital data projector and smart board.

Most schools where the legacy projects have been donated have increased in size as they have become centres of excellence for surrounding communities.

The other science laboratories were donated to Mahlale Secondary School in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga; Mbuyane Secondary School at Clau Clau Village in Mpumalanga; Mtititi Secondary School in Malamulele in Limpopo Province; Lepato M High School at Ga-Makhushane Village in Phalaborwa; Makuya Secondary School at Ga-Makuya Village in Vhembe District; and Mabotha High School at Ga-Kibi Village in Limpopo.

SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni said: “I am pleased to say that the handover of these laboratories today is a clear indication that as we move to harness the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as an entity of government, we will leave no community behind.

“In these communities, we hope to produce the next generation of pioneers in the scientific field.”

The handover coincides with the SANParks National Parks open week celebrations, where South African citizens have free access to national parks. Open week concludes on Sunday.

Cape Times