Jeanne Topliss (front) and Kim Hawke just off Smitswinkel Bay. Ten swimmers embarked on a 22km relay from Cape Point to Simon’s Town to support efforts to conserve the Wild Coast ecosystem. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Ten swimmers who embarked on a 22km relay from Cape Point to Simon’s Town to support efforts to conserve the Wild Coast ecosystem successfully completed their venture at the weekend. The relay, which started on Saturday morning, saw the swimmers in costumes, goggles and caps as they made their way along the False Bay coastline in two groups to Seaforth Beach at Simon’s Town.

The objective of the swim was to raise R250 000 for ecotourism in the area, marine conservation and associated environmental journalism training.

Wild Swim and global open-water veteran Andrew Chin, who led the team, said there was huge community support for the swim because it highlighted efforts to protect the ocean and dunes from devastation.

“The swim was to assist and show solidarity with the people of Xolobeni and our love for the ocean. We were assisted by roving reporters and other supporting partners.

“The Wild Swim is along a 22km stretch of the Wild Coast earmarked for heavy minerals mining by an Australian mining company.

“This stretch of coastline falls within the Pondoland Marine Protected Area and comprises a host of pristine estuaries and unique coastal habitats, which are home to many people whose lives could be adversely affected by heavy minerals mining if it goes ahead as planned,” Chin said.

With breezy weather at the start, the team were up against the elements.

Chin said: “The route was simple to get to the end point as fast as possible. The sea was very rough, especially at the Point. A 2.5m swell and a strong wind made the ride there very bumpy. We were relieved to be able to swim.

“There were lots of boats catching fish when we started, which is a little off-putting as one wonders what else might be there.

“The water was 16ºC, which for us is warm, so getting cold wasn’t as much of an issue as sea sickness in the bumpy water.”

Funds raised from the event will go towards the Wild Swim initiative to defend the Pondoland Marine Protected Area.

Members of the public who wish to make a donation can visit https://bit.ly/2X8WJRl

