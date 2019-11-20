Cape Town – A total of 24 suspects have been arrested at Robben Island for alleged abalone poaching over two days.
The police and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries had acted on information received about possible abalone poaching at about 2am yesterday, police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Wednesday.
"While patrolling the surrounding waters, the members spotted a number of boats, which sped off after becoming aware of police presence. The divers were, however, left behind in the sea.
"Under the backing of Operation Phakisa, various SAPS role-players were activated to assist for the search of suspected poachers, which resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects for transgressing the Marine Living Resource Act (protection of wild abalone) and being in possession of prohibited gear in a listed area.
"No abalone was, however, found in their possession."