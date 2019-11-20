Swoop on 24 abalone poaching suspects at Robben Island









Cape Town – A total of 24 suspects have been arrested at Robben Island for alleged abalone poaching over two days. The police and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries had acted on information received about possible abalone poaching at about 2am yesterday, police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Wednesday. "While patrolling the surrounding waters, the members spotted a number of boats, which sped off after becoming aware of police presence. The divers were, however, left behind in the sea. "Under the backing of Operation Phakisa, various SAPS role-players were activated to assist for the search of suspected poachers, which resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects for transgressing the Marine Living Resource Act (protection of wild abalone) and being in possession of prohibited gear in a listed area. "No abalone was, however, found in their possession."

Yesterday afternoon, officers acted on information about more people still hiding on the island and that vessels were preparing to fetch the poachers from the island.

They conducted a further search at Robben Island Murray’s Bay and arrested seven suspects found hiding between the rocks outside the harbour wall, who were dressed in diving gear. Eight diving kits were confiscated.

Picture: Supplied / SAPS

All 24 suspects – aged between 21 and 50, from Hermanus, Hout Bay, Kleinmond and Grassy Park – are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Western Cape acting provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi commended the members for their commitment in protecting marine resources.

Meanwhile, 10 abalone poaching suspects were arrested by City Law Enforcement officers in the Miller's Point area, 5km south of Simon's Town, in the early hours this morning.

A total of 410 shucked and 191 unshucked units of abalone were recovered. Diving equipment was also impounded.

