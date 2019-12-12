On Monday, patrons to the aerial cableway were stuck for at least three hours when a back-up generator failed to kick into gear during stage 6 load shedding.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) managing director Wahida Parker said the cableway was back to normal operations.
“On Monday, stage 6 load shedding was suddenly implemented due to the loss of additional generation units and a shortage of capacity, as stated by Eskom. The impact of unplanned, high volume power surges caused the back-up generator of the TMACC to fail.
“The safety of our visitors is our main priority.