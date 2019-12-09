The early-access tickets allow visitors to take the first cable car up at 7.30am, before the site opens to the public.
The limited tickets are only available for purchase online and are valid between December 1 and January 15.
“For everyone visiting Table Mountain during this period, TMACC is providing an exciting entertainment and activity programme to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said.
Popular DJ Hilton Carlse accompanied by the Siyabuya Marimba Band will keep visitors entertained.