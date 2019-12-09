Table Mountain cableway offers an early morning special









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) is poised to welcome festive season visitors to Cape Town and has introduced a special early-morning ticket for those who want to avoid the rush to get to the top. The early-access tickets allow visitors to take the first cable car up at 7.30am, before the site opens to the public. The limited tickets are only available for purchase online and are valid between December 1 and January 15. “For everyone visiting Table Mountain during this period, TMACC is providing an exciting entertainment and activity programme to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said. Popular DJ Hilton Carlse accompanied by the Siyabuya Marimba Band will keep visitors entertained.

Father Christmas will also “sleigh up the mountain”.

“Last-minute shoppers are able to purchase local products from our gift shop for Christmas and in the spirit of giving we’ll also have free give-aways on our social media platforms,” Parker added.

Visitors to the mountain have been encouraged to use public transport.

This includes a free MyCiTi shuttle service along Lower Tafelberg Road between Kloof Nek and the lower cable station.

Tickets are cheaper between 1pm and 4pm, students with local or international student cards get a discount, and free 30-minute guided walking tours are available between 9am and 3pm daily.

“It’s a good idea to pack a small bag with essential items such as water to stay hydrated in the summer heat and sunscreen or a hat for protection, as well as a jacket in case the weather turns,” Parker said.

For more information visit: www.tablemountain.net

Cape Times