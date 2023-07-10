Table Mountain cableway to close for maintenance during Netball World Cup

Tourists to Cape Town have been advised that all cable car operations at Table Mountain will be closed for two weeks in July and August, to allow for annual maintenance work to be carried out. The cable cars will not be operational between July 24 and August 7, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) advised. TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said the closure would take place while the Netball World Cup was being hosted.

“The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us. Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience by the time we reopen. “Hikers and climbers will still be able to enjoy the various hiking routes during this time. However, no trips will be made during the two weeks, so we ask hikers to be mindful of weather conditions when embarking on a hike.” The food-and-beverage options and shops at the lower cableway station will also not be operational during the shutdown.