TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said the annual maintenance shutdown was an essential part of ensuring that the cableway runs at an optimum, reducing possible technical delays while ensuring the safety of the visitors to the mountain.
This year the cableway will be closed from July 7 to 26.
“Tourists are encouraged to consider these dates when planning their holidays to Cape Town,” Parker said.
For continued compliance with the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV) standards in terms of machinery specifications, maintenance requirements and procedures, extraordinary maintenance tasks require a shutdown and cannot be done in between normal operations.