Table Mountain cableway to close for yearly maintenance in July









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will close operations at the iconic tourist destination for three weeks in July as part of its annual maintenance program. TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said the annual maintenance shutdown was an essential part of ensuring that the cableway runs at an optimum, reducing possible technical delays while ensuring the safety of the visitors to the mountain. This year the cableway will be closed from July 7 to 26. “Tourists are encouraged to consider these dates when planning their holidays to Cape Town,” Parker said. For continued compliance with the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV) standards in terms of machinery specifications, maintenance requirements and procedures, extraordinary maintenance tasks require a shutdown and cannot be done in between normal operations.

The scope of work in accordance with the BAV standard for 2020’s maintenance shutdown will include: inspection, testing and replacement of load-bearing components in the cabins where necessary; maintenance of high-use items in the cabins, such as door mechanisms; complete service of braking systems in the lower station machine room; and the servicing of the main drive motor and gearbox.

A major service of the hydraulic systems at the lower station and the upper station will also be done.

“We take the responsibility of transporting visitors up a height of more than 1000m extremely seriously and believe this is one of the key reasons enabling us to continue attracting thousands of people to experience one of the world’s New7Wonders of Nature,” said Parker.

South Africans whose birthdays fall over the annual maintenance period will be able to collect and use free tickets the week before (June 30 - July 6) and week after (July 27 - August 2).

Cape Times