These efforts were highlighted as the country marked National Marine Week, which aims to create awareness about the marine and coastal environment, with this year’s focus on the Marine Protected Areas (MPA) within the TMNP.
Marine Protected Areas Table Mountain conservation manager Ezekiel Kosa said: “In the 2018/19 financial year, the TMNP Marine Unit were very active in patrol and monitoring operations across the Cape Peninsula MPA.
"An amount of 31 vessel patrols, 198 vehicle patrols, 125 foot patrols and 30 observation posts were conducted within the “no-take” and control zones. 1 283 permits were checked and 13 joint operations were conducted. A total of 20 arrests were made by the TMNP Marine Unit.
“Joint operations included a combination of day and day-night operations with law enforcement agencies such as the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement and SAPS. I’d like to thank my team for their continued effort in protecting our natural resources living in our seas.”