Table Mountain up for World Travel Award

Cape Town – Table Mountain is once again up for a World Travel Award (WTA), with voting open for the continent’s leading tourist attraction category. “Table Mountain and Mount Kilimanjaro have won the title as Africa’s leading tourist attraction five times each since the contest category started in 2012,” said Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

“And as a matter of fact, we’ve won the award for the past four years. “It would be great to make it five in a row and take the overall lead.” Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront have joined Table Mountain in a contest against the Pyramids of Giza and Mount Kilimanjaro, among others.

“Industry accolades such as this one play an important benchmarking role,” said Parker. “As tourist destinations and operators, we are all doing our best to bounce back after the pandemic. We have all had to find ways of doing more and offering more, while remaining committed to protecting our planet. “Table Mountain is a proud South African landmark and a New 7Wonders of Nature, and we are passionate about ensuring our visitors enjoy an experience that creates lasting memories.