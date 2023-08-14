Table View resident ‘attacked’ while trying to report alleged illegal vendors

Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case after a Table View resident was allegedly attacked while attempting to report alleged illegal traders on Sunday. Wendy Robertson said she was driving home along Sundown Road when she came across a group of alleged illegal traders.

She said while trying to report the matter to the City of Cape Town, a woman approached her car and spat on the passenger side window. “The other vagrants started to get riled up and I decided to exit the situation. I was behind a taxi and had the kerb behind me and in my haste to get out, ramped the kerb. The next thing I had yoghurt thrown at my front window, spray painting (on) my car, rocks being thrown at my vehicle and banging hard enough on my driver’s window that I thought it too would break,“ she said. Robertson said the incident left her traumatised.

“The damage to my vehicle is extensive. It was also very scary,” she said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a case of malicious damage to property was registered for investigation. “Table View SAPS opened a malicious damage to property case that was reported by the complainant based on allegations that her car was damaged when vendors poured paint on her vehicle when she wanted to report them for illegally selling products on the street. The incident occurred on Sunday at about 3pm in the Sunnyside area of Table View. Investigation is ongoing,” he said. Table View Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson David Harris said they have received complaints related to homeless people in the area and these would be forwarded to law enforcement.