Table View school caretaker keeps job after slapping girl, spanking friend with belt









This photo was staged for illustration purposes. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A mother whose daughter was slapped across the face by a Table View Primary School caretaker has criticised the way the school handled the situation, and described the man’s sanction as a slap on the wrist. The caretaker, charged by the school governing body (SGB) with improper conduct, was found guilty and issued with a final written warning. Noluthando Nxasana said her five-year-old daughter, enrolled in the school’s crèche, and her two friends were physically assaulted by the man while they were playing on the school grounds. The children apparently followed the caretaker to his working station and then, out of annoyance with the children, he chased them away and allegedly roughly pushed one, slapped the other, and spanked the bottom of another with his belt. Nxasana accused the school of trying to misinform parents about what had happened. She said when the incident happened on September 19 she was at work when she got a call from the school claiming that her daughter had taunted the caretaker who in return pushed her to the ground.

“I guess these were just words to comfort me as a parent because that was half of the truth. I was informed disciplinary actions would follow and the incident would be prioritised. No matter how angry or annoyed he was, he shouldn’t have reacted in that manner,” Nxasana said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said the caretaker was employed by the SGB.

“He was charged by the SGB for improper conduct, found guilty, and issued with a final written warning on October 7, 2019,” Merton said.

Several attempts to reach the school yesterday were unsuccessful.

Nxasana said when her child returned from school she asked her what had happened, and why she had been disrespectful to an adult.

“She admitted to following him around in a playful manner.

“At first I thought she was just exaggerating and asked her to repeat everything with demonstrations.”

She said when she tried to open a case with the police, they had advised her to report the incident to education officials which would then liaise with them.

“The children’s statements were the same and the other parent told me she was not aware about my child’s involvement. The caretaker continued with his duties at school and there was no update on the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. The school was mum about misinforming me.

“That was no way to discipline children. I’m not comfortable to have him around my daughter and even her teacher says she’s become reserved after the incident.

“We must never underestimate the trauma of corporal punishment, especially if the child never experienced it before,” said Nxasa.

This month SA Council for Educators chief executive Ella Mokgalane reported it had received 173 cases of corporal punishment and assault against teachers in the Western Cape.

Cape Times