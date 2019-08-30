File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – The Hawks say they have swooped on crooks who skim and clone credit cards. The Directorate for Priority Crime The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said sophisticated card fraud syndicates and scammers have been dealt a blow following convictions led by its ATM Task Force and Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) and the National Consumer Commission (NCC) have welcomed the busts of Lukhanyo Bokolo, 33, and Celesani Cele, 31.

Bokolo, suspected of cloning cards at Tyger Valley Mall, was caught in possession of five cloned cards which were used to purchase more than R31 000 worth of merchandise, the Hawks said.

He was sentenced to an effective three years behind bars.

Cele, a waiter at a popular local Table View restaurant, was convicted on six counts of fraud for violating the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, and money laundering.

This after he was nabbed for being in possession of a bank card skimming device and a notebook containing what appeared to be illegally collated bank card details of various restaurant patrons of the Table View restaurant he worked at.

He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said they would be monitoring Bokolo and Cele’s actions closely in the future.

“We hope that suspects learn from their criminal deeds and refrain from it. We are doing diligent work to ensure that such illegal activities against the public is prioritised.

"Our work is to bring these criminals before court and make them responsible and accountable for their crimes,” Nkwalase said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We welcome such sentences as we ensure that those who are involved in any kind of crime get the sentences that fit the crimes they have committed.

“We have dedicated prosecutors who specialise in commercial crimes at our Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Such sentences are fruits of hard work between our prosecutors and other partners within the criminal justice system.”

Sabric chief executive Susan Potgieter congratulated the Hawks on the arrests and successful convictions.

“Sabric would like to congratulate the Hawks for the part they played in the successful card fraud convictions in the Western Cape. We believe that this will send a strong message to criminals that crime doesn't pay.

"We trust that law enforcement will continue with their efforts to ensure that these criminals are brought to book,” said Potgieter.

Earlier this year, Sabric released its crime stats for 2018 in which chief executive Kalyani Pillay said they were “concerned about some of the increases, which clearly reflect that criminals will take every opportunity to get their hands on bank customers’ money”.

Combined gross card fraud losses on South African-issued cards saw an 18% increase from 2017 to 2018, totalling R873 394 351, with credit card fraud increasing by 18.4% and debit card fraud increasing by 17.5%, Sabric found.

NCC spokesperson Prudence Moilwa said: “As a body responsible for consumer protection... we congratulate the task force team on a job well done.”

Cape Times