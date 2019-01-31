Cape Times reporter Chevon Booysen Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – To raise awareness around the topic of childhood cancer, the Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC) will be the beneficiaries of the #TacklingCancer campaign. On Sunday, in support of this campaign, I will cycle for a cause greater than myself while four Super Rugby franchises tackle it out at Cape Town Stadium as Vodacom and SA Rugby and DStv presents the Super Hero Sunday Double Header in a Marvel-themed family fun day.

I will be participating in a 40-minute cycle-a-thon in a bid to raise funds and awareness for CHOC in the Vodacom Super Rugby #TacklingCancer Campaign.

Although a bit sceptical of my athletic prowess, I look forward to taking up this challenge. CHOC is the only organisation in South Africa that provides comprehensive countrywide support for children with cancer, life-threatening blood disorders, and their families.

The Blue Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks, kitted out in their Marvel-themed jerseys, will jog on to the field in a pre-season warm-up in the name of charity.

When I heard about the opportunity to participate in this campaign, I was excited.

My eagerness to participate in it stems from having lost a very dear friend to cancer and as a tribute to those who have survived and those still battling cancer.

A few moments or hours of pain is a small sacrifice to make compared to what cancer patients go through and for this, I dedicate my participation to them in their brave battle.

For every tackle made by a South African player during the upcoming Vodacom Super Rugby season, Vodacom and SuperSport will together donate R100 to CHOC in support of those who are taking even bigger hits daily.

Since 1979, CHOC has supported children with cancer and their families, both emotionally and practically, and their aim is to raise R1 million this rugby season.

To donate to CHOC in support of myself, visit https://www.givengain.com/cc/chevon-booysen-is-tacklingcancer-with-your-help/

Rugby fans can contribute by adding R5 for CHOC to every Vodacom Super Rugby match ticket they purchase, by buying CHOC merchandise at the CHOC Shops that will be at every stadium for the South African derbies or going to www.choc.org.za and making a donation.

Cape Times